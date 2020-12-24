Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Dec 23: India's national airline Air India is offering passengers who had booked to fly to Oman and Saudi Arabia from the country, and have been affected due to suspension of flights, a one-time free rescheduling of their bookings.
According to a ANI tweet, due to the new strain of coronavirus and the suspension of flights to UK, from December 22-31, and to Oman and Saudi Arabia from December 22-29, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during that period, a one-time free rescheduling of their booking to be completed within December 31.
On December 21, Air India had announced the suspension of all outgoing and incoming passenger flights to Oman for a week from December 22.
The suspension would continue until December 29.
The carrier said that the decision was taken after Oman announced the closure of all travel outlets owing to the new strain of Covid-19.
Flights to and from Saudi Arabia were also suspended for a week owing to fears over the new coronavirus strain. Saudi has also closed its land and seaports for a week according to state news agency SPA.
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil drops on surprise US stock build, Trump threat to bill
IndiGo recovering from aviation carnage and may rehire
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30
Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel
GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM
Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link
India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft