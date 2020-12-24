Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel

Dec 23: India's national airline Air India is offering passengers who had booked to fly to Oman and Saudi Arabia from the country, and have been affected due to suspension of flights, a one-time free rescheduling of their bookings.

According to a ANI tweet, due to the new strain of coronavirus and the suspension of flights to UK, from December 22-31, and to Oman and Saudi Arabia from December 22-29, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during that period, a one-time free rescheduling of their booking to be completed within December 31.

On December 21, Air India had announced the suspension of all outgoing and incoming passenger flights to Oman for a week from December 22.

The suspension would continue until December 29.

The carrier said that the decision was taken after Oman announced the closure of all travel outlets owing to the new strain of Covid-19.

Flights to and from Saudi Arabia were also suspended for a week owing to fears over the new coronavirus strain. Saudi has also closed its land and seaports for a week according to state news agency SPA.

-Khaleej Times















