Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

KSRM Deputy Managing Director Md. Selim Uddin and Ejogajog Limited General Manager (Sales) Maruf Mizan flanked by their company colleagues, pose for photograph after signing an agreement between the two sides in Chittagong on Wednesday.

KSRM Deputy Managing Director Md. Selim Uddin and Ejogajog Limited General Manager (Sales) Maruf Mizan flanked by their company colleagues, pose for photograph after signing an agreement between the two sides in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The country's leading steel manufacturer Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) has signed an agreement with GIM Digital Truck (gim.com.bd) an online-based logistics solution provider.
The signing has taken place between KSRM and Ejogajog Limited recently at KSRM head office at Agrabad in Chittagong on Wednesday.
The agreement was signed by KSRM Deputy Managing Director Md. Selim Uddin and Ejogajog Limited General Manager (Sales) Maruf Mizan on behalf of their respective entities.
During the ceremony, on behalf of KSRM, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, General Manager (Marketing & Sales), Syed Nazrul Alam, General Manager (HR & Admin), Md. Belal Hossain Chowdhury, Senior Manager (Sales Audit) were also present.
From Ejogajog Limited Syed Murshedul Islam, Manager (Partner Acquisition) and Akhi Alamgir, Key Account Manager were also present, says a press release.
Under the agreement GIM will be providing transport service to KSRM for carrying their finished goods from their Chittagong factory and Narayangonj warehouse to different parts of the country, mostly covering their need for North and South Bengal routes.
"We are thrilled to have KSRM as our client, and surely will provide significant value addition in the logistics domain through transparency, cost efficiency and cutting-edge technology,"the press release quoted Maruf Mizan as saying.
With the slogan "Technology in Logistics," the GIM Digital Truck app has already received a huge response from users by ensuring international grade service and safe transportation.
Currently, GIM has more than 12,000 registered trucks with carrying capacity of over 100,000 tonnes across the country. All sorts of trucks familiar on Bangladesh roads will be available through the GIM app.
The service providers/drivers and customers remain assured of the goods and vehicles as GIM verifies both the parties. As soon as a customer creates the trip in the GIM app, GIM partners start bidding. Customers choose best deal from the bids.
KSRM is looking for new and improved experience in finished goods transport and will be able to mitigate their demands for various capacity trucks on time at North and South Bengal routes through GIM.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil drops on surprise US stock build, Trump threat to bill
IndiGo recovering from aviation carnage and may rehire
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30
Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel
GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM
Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link
India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft