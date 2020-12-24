GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM



KSRM Deputy Managing Director Md. Selim Uddin and Ejogajog Limited General Manager (Sales) Maruf Mizan flanked by their company colleagues, pose for photograph after signing an agreement between the two sides in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The signing has taken place between KSRM and Ejogajog Limited recently at KSRM head office at Agrabad in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by KSRM Deputy Managing Director Md. Selim Uddin and Ejogajog Limited General Manager (Sales) Maruf Mizan on behalf of their respective entities.

During the ceremony, on behalf of KSRM, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, General Manager (Marketing & Sales), Syed Nazrul Alam, General Manager (HR & Admin), Md. Belal Hossain Chowdhury, Senior Manager (Sales Audit) were also present.

From Ejogajog Limited Syed Murshedul Islam, Manager (Partner Acquisition) and Akhi Alamgir, Key Account Manager were also present, says a press release.

Under the agreement GIM will be providing transport service to KSRM for carrying their finished goods from their Chittagong factory and Narayangonj warehouse to different parts of the country, mostly covering their need for North and South Bengal routes.

"We are thrilled to have KSRM as our client, and surely will provide significant value addition in the logistics domain through transparency, cost efficiency and cutting-edge technology,"the press release quoted Maruf Mizan as saying.

With the slogan "Technology in Logistics," the GIM Digital Truck app has already received a huge response from users by ensuring international grade service and safe transportation.

Currently, GIM has more than 12,000 registered trucks with carrying capacity of over 100,000 tonnes across the country. All sorts of trucks familiar on Bangladesh roads will be available through the GIM app.

The service providers/drivers and customers remain assured of the goods and vehicles as GIM verifies both the parties. As soon as a customer creates the trip in the GIM app, GIM partners start bidding. Customers choose best deal from the bids.

KSRM is looking for new and improved experience in finished goods transport and will be able to mitigate their demands for various capacity trucks on time at North and South Bengal routes through GIM.













