Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link

Walton and leading Direct to Home (DTH) service provider Akash lunched a joint campaign in an effort to give a new viewing experience to Walton TV buyers. The campaign made its debut on December 23 and end on January 31 next.

DTH customers will get 10 percent cash back on connection of Walton TV with Akash satellite system after buying, said a press release.

Walton and Akash jointly declared the launching of the joint campaign at a virtual meeting recently addressed by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi.

Directors Raisa Sigma Hima and Rifah Tasnia Swarna, Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain Ovi and Beximco Communication's Chairman Shayan F Rahman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DS Faisal Hyder also spoke on the occasion.

During the campaign period, customers will receive cash back coupon at the time of purchasing any models of Walton LED and Smart TV from any Walton Plaza or distributor outlet.

Customers will also get the discount through this coupon to buy Akash connection from any of Akash's 8,000 outlets or by online or call center. Subscribers can request customer center for 10 percent cash back after recharging one month subscription and activating regular or basic Akash connection.



















