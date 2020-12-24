Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Dec 23:  India on Tuesday assured Bangladesh of complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the two countries and said that together the two countries can aspire for a better future for people, particularly farmers.
In his address at the India-Bangladesh Digital Conference on Agriculture Sector, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, assured Bangladesh of complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the two countries. He said, "We have offered duty-free market access to Bangladesh in many products, including, agri-exports. Together we can aspire for a better and brighter future for people of both the countries, particularly for the farmers of both countries to benefit from economic prosperity."
According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the Minister said that India and Bangladesh share a very warm and cordial relationship, based on mutual trust and friendship which goes beyond the arithmetic of economic gains and losses. He further said that this partnership stands out as a role model in the region, for good neighbourly relations.
"Our ties have witnessed an upswing in the last 6 years. We have scaled up trade and economic engagement, besides implementing a number of connectivity and infrastructure projects," he said.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina share a common vision and pro-business policies which have enhanced governance in our two countries. They both share an ambition of improving the prosperity of the people, he said.
As over 50 per cent of the population in both countries are involved in the agriculture sector, the Minister said, "We are delighted that Bangladesh has now become self-sufficient in food, and the goal is to modernise agriculture. This is an area where we both should work with greater synergies and collaboration. Agriculture can have game-changing potential between our two countries. Bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges. Agriculture sector has huge socio-economic dimensions. Being the prominent sector of the economy, bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges our countries are facing."
The Ministry of Commerce said in its statement that the Minister appreciated the intention of the Bangladesh government to search for ways to increase and improve the prosperity of their farmers. He assured complete cooperation in this regard.
Goyal also spoke about the steps taken by India to help our farmers, including transportation, irrigation, institutional credit, marketing facilities, supply of quality inputs like seeds, neem coating fertilisers and machinery and development of associated cottage industries.
The Minister said that in view of the recent developments, the non-tariff barriers will play a crucial role in determining how Bangladesh utilises the abundant opportunities India has to offer.    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil drops on surprise US stock build, Trump threat to bill
IndiGo recovering from aviation carnage and may rehire
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30
Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel
GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM
Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link
India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft