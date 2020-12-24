Video
Japan’s renewable energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

TOKYO, Dec 23: Japan needs to boost renewable energy by reforming outdated policies on land use and the national grid if it is to meet a new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, industry players and experts say.
Since announcing the 2050 target in November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government has pledged to spend $20 billion on green tech and set ambitious new wind power targets.
But the world's third-largest economy has a lot of catching up to do, said Ken Isono, CEO of renewable energy company Shizen Energy.
"Japan could be a leading country in solar, 15 years ago it used to be," he told AFP.
"But I think Japan lacked vision and so it got totally left behind."
Critics have long bemoaned a lack of ambition in Japan's policy, which currently aims for 22-24 per cent of the country's energy to come from renewables by 2030.
Around 17 per cent already came from renewables in 2017, and a combination of growth in the sector and a pandemic-related fall in demand means Japan is on track to meet its 2030 target this year.
Japan was the sixth-biggest contributor to global greenhouse emissions in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency. It relies heavily on coal and liquefied natural gas, particularly with many of its nuclear reactors still offline after the 2011 Fukushima accident.
Isono, whose firm works in solar, wind and hydroelectric, thinks the government should set a goal of "at least 40 per cent" renewable energy by 2030, which he calls realistic rather than visionary.
But getting there will require concrete action, particularly on land use, he argued.
Japan is sometimes assumed to struggle with renewables because its mountainous territory is ill-suited for solar and wind installation.    -AFP


