

Coca-Cola, Kewkradong mark coastal cleanup decade

As part of Coca-Cola's global commitment to create a "World Without Waste" by 2030, Coca-Cola has been supporting coastal cleanup voluntary initiative since 2011 in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The Coca-Cola Company is one of Ocean Conservancy's longest standing partners, supporting its work since 1995. Through this partnership, Coca-Cola is working towards clean and pollution free oceans across the globe.

Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 520 volunteers from different professions came together to collect more than 870-kilogram of marine debris this year.

Through the effort by Kewkradong & Coca-Cola Bangladesh, more than 4,500 people have volunteered and collected over 12,000 kilograms of marine debris in the last 10 years.

All COVID-19 protective and safety procedures were followed, such as COVID-19 test for all, Face Masks, Hand gloves, Sanitizers, and maintaining proper social distance.

Volunteers from different walks of life including students, teachers and local representatives from across the country, participated in collecting and segregation of waste and interacted with and sensitized the beachgoers on the importance of marine conservation.

"Kewkradong and the International Coastal Cleanup values its partnership with Coca-Cola. We are proud of our network of passionate and devoted coordinators who have been coming to cleanup St. Martin's island for 10 years now," the press release quoted Kewkradong Bangladesh Ocean Conservancy Country Coordinator Muntasir Mamum as saying on the occasion.

The partnership engages people from across the country to do their part for the health and resiliency of oceans and waterways and creates a dialogue to understand the causes of marine debris and raise awareness on the harmful effects of marine littering. With the slogan 'Pick it up, clean it up, sea change', the day long activity was organized in sync with 35th annual International Coastal Cleanup.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Managing Director Ajay Bathija said: "We admire the tireless efforts of Kewkradong in keeping the beaches free of plastic debris. Clearing beaches of unwanted litter not only benefits the marine environment but will hopefully inspire others across the country to do the same."

St. Martin Union Parishad Chairman Alhajj Nur Ahammad also spoke on the event.















Coca-Cola Bangladesh and Ocean Conservancy's country coordinator- Kewkradong Bangladesh have successfully concluded the 10th Annual International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at the beach of country's only coral island- St. Martin's.As part of Coca-Cola's global commitment to create a "World Without Waste" by 2030, Coca-Cola has been supporting coastal cleanup voluntary initiative since 2011 in Bangladesh, says a press release.The Coca-Cola Company is one of Ocean Conservancy's longest standing partners, supporting its work since 1995. Through this partnership, Coca-Cola is working towards clean and pollution free oceans across the globe.Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 520 volunteers from different professions came together to collect more than 870-kilogram of marine debris this year.Through the effort by Kewkradong & Coca-Cola Bangladesh, more than 4,500 people have volunteered and collected over 12,000 kilograms of marine debris in the last 10 years.All COVID-19 protective and safety procedures were followed, such as COVID-19 test for all, Face Masks, Hand gloves, Sanitizers, and maintaining proper social distance.Volunteers from different walks of life including students, teachers and local representatives from across the country, participated in collecting and segregation of waste and interacted with and sensitized the beachgoers on the importance of marine conservation."Kewkradong and the International Coastal Cleanup values its partnership with Coca-Cola. We are proud of our network of passionate and devoted coordinators who have been coming to cleanup St. Martin's island for 10 years now," the press release quoted Kewkradong Bangladesh Ocean Conservancy Country Coordinator Muntasir Mamum as saying on the occasion.The partnership engages people from across the country to do their part for the health and resiliency of oceans and waterways and creates a dialogue to understand the causes of marine debris and raise awareness on the harmful effects of marine littering. With the slogan 'Pick it up, clean it up, sea change', the day long activity was organized in sync with 35th annual International Coastal Cleanup.Coca-Cola Bangladesh Managing Director Ajay Bathija said: "We admire the tireless efforts of Kewkradong in keeping the beaches free of plastic debris. Clearing beaches of unwanted litter not only benefits the marine environment but will hopefully inspire others across the country to do the same."St. Martin Union Parishad Chairman Alhajj Nur Ahammad also spoke on the event.