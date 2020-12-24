Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Coca-Cola, Kewkradong mark coastal cleanup decade

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Coca-Cola, Kewkradong mark coastal cleanup decade

Coca-Cola, Kewkradong mark coastal cleanup decade

Coca-Cola Bangladesh and Ocean Conservancy's country coordinator- Kewkradong Bangladesh have successfully concluded the 10th Annual International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at the beach of country's only coral island- St. Martin's.  
As part of Coca-Cola's global commitment to create a "World Without Waste" by 2030, Coca-Cola has been supporting coastal cleanup voluntary initiative since 2011 in Bangladesh, says a press release.
The Coca-Cola Company is one of Ocean Conservancy's longest standing partners, supporting its work since 1995. Through this partnership, Coca-Cola is working towards clean and pollution free oceans across the globe.
Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 520 volunteers from different professions came together to collect more than 870-kilogram of marine debris this year.
Through the effort by Kewkradong & Coca-Cola Bangladesh, more than 4,500 people have volunteered and collected over 12,000 kilograms of marine debris in the last 10 years.
All COVID-19 protective and safety procedures were followed, such as COVID-19 test for all, Face Masks, Hand gloves, Sanitizers, and maintaining proper social distance.
Volunteers from different walks of life including students, teachers and local representatives from across the country, participated in collecting and segregation of waste and interacted with and sensitized the beachgoers on the importance of marine conservation.
"Kewkradong and the International Coastal Cleanup values its partnership with Coca-Cola. We are proud of our network of passionate and devoted coordinators who have been coming to cleanup St. Martin's island for 10 years now," the press release quoted Kewkradong Bangladesh Ocean Conservancy Country Coordinator Muntasir Mamum as saying on the occasion.
The partnership engages people from across the country to do their part for the health and resiliency of oceans and waterways and creates a dialogue to understand the causes of marine debris and raise awareness on the harmful effects of marine littering. With the slogan 'Pick it up, clean it up, sea change', the day long activity was organized in sync with 35th annual International Coastal Cleanup.
Coca-Cola Bangladesh Managing Director Ajay Bathija said: "We admire the tireless efforts of Kewkradong in keeping the beaches free of plastic debris. Clearing beaches of unwanted litter not only benefits the marine environment but will hopefully inspire others across the country to do the same."
St. Martin Union Parishad Chairman Alhajj Nur Ahammad also spoke on the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil drops on surprise US stock build, Trump threat to bill
IndiGo recovering from aviation carnage and may rehire
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30
Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel
GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM
Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link
India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft