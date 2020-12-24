Video
Energypac opens its 25th motor vehicle service center

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Energypac Power Generation Limited Managing Director and CEO Humayun Rashid, flanked by senior officials of the company inaugurating a Motor Vehicle Service Center at Goran Chatbari, Mirpur, Dhaka Monday last.

To provide full 360-degree vehicle services, the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) of Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) has inaugurated its State-of-the Art Motor Vehicle Service Center at Goran Chatbari, Mirpur, Dhaka Monday last.
It is the 25th and the largest vehicle service center of the company operating across the country.
The center will provide the services for JAC Trucks and Pickups, JCB Construction Machineries, Shacman Heavy Duties Trucks, and Ankai Buses, says a press release.
EPGL is the exclusive distributor of JAC, Ankai, Shacman, and JCB for the Bangladesh market, where these vehicles have achieved customer satisfaction over the years.
The service center at Mirpur is 4,800 square feet and has the capacity to provide facilities to more than 15 vehicles at a time.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by numerous high officials from Energypac Power Generation Limited, including Humayun Rashid, Managing Director & CEO; Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Director; and Md. Nurul Aktar, Director. S M Jashim Uddin, Head of Business, Motor Vehicle Division, Energypac Power Generation Limited, was also present during the ceremony.
 "We have been offering diversified services of motor vehicles to our customers. Hence, we are pleased to inaugurate the Biggest Motor Vehicle Services Center to provide 360-degree facilities to our esteemed customers and partners," the press release quoted EPGL Managing Director and CEO Humayun Rashid as saying on the opening of the service center.


