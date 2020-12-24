

GP firm to take BD ahead with ICT solutions

The six organizations with whom the agreements have been signed are TRU Fabrics Limited, Royal Green Limited, Transmission Electro Products Limited, Crown Agro Industries Limited, Kazal Brothers Limited and Unicorn Industries Limited, says a press release.

"As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, it is our commitments to provide the support of mobility and ICT solutions to the organizations across the nation.

"A new period is starting for the country, and it has become vital for organizations to adapt to innovative technology to keep pace with the change. We are determined to develop our nation's technology infrastructure, and we hope that the agreements will add value to the growth," the press release quoted GP Chief Business Officer Kazi Mahboob Hassan as saying on the occasion.

GP officials including GP Emerging Accounts Head M. Shaon Azad were present in the occasion.

Ariful Islam, Deputy Managing Director, TRU Fabrics Limited; A. T. M. Mashud Jaman, CEO, Royal Green Limited; Md Delwar Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Transmission Electro Products Limited; Shetu Saha, Head of Operations, Crown Agro Industries Limited; Salman Ahmed, Head of Operations, Kazal Brothers Limited; and Sohail Humayun, Managing Director, Unicorn Industries Limited. Several other representatives were also present from each organization among others during the signing ceremony.













