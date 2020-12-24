Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Venezuela's oil unions accuse govt of persecution

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CARACAS, Dec 23: Venezuela's vital oil industry is failing and the socialist government is feeling the pressure, and now the regime of President Nicolas Maduro is being accused of lashing out at the sector's unions.
In recent months, several union leaders have been arrested, accused of terrorism, sharing confidential information and inciting hatred.
Venezuela is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis that it is unable to escape because its oil industry is operating at just one eighth of its capacity from 12 years ago.
Critics say the government doesn't want anyone to know it's to blame for the demise.
"The idea is to neutralize the oil union movement by force," said Ivan Freites, director of the federation of Venezuelan oil workers, who has fled to neighboring Colombia.
Speaking to AFP by WhatsApp, the 57-year-old accused the government of "political persecution."
He slipped out of Venezuela secretly, using a false identity and by breaking through border fences put up due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"They were going to come for me," Freites said.
On November 18, military intelligence officers arrested another oil union spokesman, Eudis Girot. They accused him of terrorism and revealing secret information.
Four days before that, Guillermo Zarraga -- a colleague of Freites's at the Paraguana refinery, the largest in Venezuela -- was detained after an explosion at the refinery that the government claimed was a "terrorist attack."
Union leaders, however, said it was due to failed attempts to reactivate facilities amidst a chronic fuel shortage that has seen cars lining up for days at gas stations waiting to fill their tanks.
In January, two other union members were arrested by members of the National Guard during a workers' assembly at the major El Palito refinery in the northern Carabobo state.
"In Venezuela the criminalization of critical opinion and social protests is a state policy, systematic and generalized," said the human rights NGO PROVEA in a 2019 report on the persecution of unions.
Venezuela has been wracked by three years of hyperinflation and has been in recession for seven years.
Citizens have faced shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine while public services regularly fail.
It is almost entirely dependent on its oil revenue but according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) it is producing just 400,000 barrels a day compared to 3.2 million in 2008.
Maduro's government blames Venezuela's problems on US sanctions -- particularly those targeting state oil company PDVSA -- but analysts say the South American country's issues run deeper and are the fault of corruption and mismanagement.
PDVA employees once enjoyed salaries that were the envy of other sectors but inflation and currency depreciation mean they fluctuate from $3-$10 a month.
The collective agreement that protected workers' rights and conditions ran out in October 2019 and has not been renewed, said Jose Bodas, general secretary of the oil union workers' federation.
He said some workers had been forced to resign or retire.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil drops on surprise US stock build, Trump threat to bill
IndiGo recovering from aviation carnage and may rehire
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30
Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel
GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM
Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link
India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft