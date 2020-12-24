

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021

HONG KONG, Dec 23: A coronavirus vaccine trade could emerge in Asia's capital markets in 2021 with dealmakers confident the record-breaking pace of raisings in the past year should be maintained in the new year.Equity capital markets (ECM) deals in the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, totalled $439.1 billion in 2020, the highest ever, which accounted for 41per cent of the world's total of$1.06 trillion according to Refinitiv data.The contribution by the Asian region to the global total value of capital raisings was the most since 2010 which advisers attributed to some countries, led by China, emerging from the pandemic faster than the rest of the world.In Asia, healthcare deals recorded the strongest growth in the past year, up 148.6per cent in terms of money raised, and bankers believe the global roll out of the coronavirus vaccine will see the sector dominate the local capitals market again in 2021."There is a window of opportunity for COVID-related trades to raise money in 2021," said Selina Cheung, managing director of Asia ECM origination at UBS in Hong Kong. -Reuters