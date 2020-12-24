Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021

HONG KONG, Dec 23:  A coronavirus vaccine trade could emerge in Asia's capital markets in 2021 with dealmakers confident the record-breaking pace of raisings in the past year should be maintained in the new year.
Equity capital markets (ECM) deals in the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, totalled $439.1 billion in 2020, the highest ever, which accounted for 41per cent of the world's total of$1.06 trillion according to Refinitiv data.
The contribution by the Asian region to the global total value of capital raisings was the most since 2010 which advisers attributed to some countries, led by China, emerging from the pandemic faster than the rest of the world.
In Asia, healthcare deals recorded the strongest growth in the past year, up 148.6per cent in terms of money raised, and bankers believe the global roll out of the coronavirus vaccine will see the sector dominate the local capitals market again in 2021.
"There is a window of opportunity for COVID-related trades to raise money in 2021," said Selina Cheung, managing director of Asia ECM origination at UBS in Hong Kong.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil drops on surprise US stock build, Trump threat to bill
IndiGo recovering from aviation carnage and may rehire
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30
Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel
GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM
Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link
India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft