Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:32 PM
Asian Tobacco to Invest $2m in Ishwardi EPZ

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

M/s Asian Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a cigarettes and tobacco processing plant in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone. This 100 percent local company will invest US$2 million, says a press release.
An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Asian Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on 23 December 2020.
In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam,  Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Md. Saifur Rahman, Managing Director of Asian Tobacco signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
The company will produce annually 1195 million Sticks of Cigar and Cigarettes and Cigarette Filter, Cigarette Packet, Cigarette Box Packet including 73,205 kg Tobacco. M/s Asian Tobacco, a high-tech cigarette factory, will create employment opportunity for 68 Bangladeshi nationals.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (PR) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (IP) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA and Md. Saidur Rahman, Chairman of Asian Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd. were present at the signing ceremony.


