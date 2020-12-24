‘DVS to eliminate multiple financial company statements’

Chairman of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan has said if the company's audit reports and Document Verification System (DVS) becomes effective, the production of two or three types of financial statements will just disappear.

He made the observation at an MoU signing ceremony on Tuesday. It aims at ensuring transparency and accountability and strengthening the monitoring and review of audit report system and other financial statements.

The FRC affiliated with the Ministry of Finance, signed the MoU with Institute of Chartered Accountant of Bangladesh (ICAB) regarding the use of DVS in checking the audit reports at its Auditorium in the city.

FRC Chairman Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, and ICAB President Muhammad Farooq signed the MoU for their sides, said a press release. The signing of the MoU will go a step forward to fulfil the purpose of FRC to monitor the financial statements of companies prepared by chartered accountant firms and verify their credibility.

It will just eliminate companies multiple financial reporting to dodge taxes, ICAB president said.

Listed companies are accounted for only 9 percent of the government revenue. "If companies submit properly audited financial statements, the NBR's revenue will increase," Hamid said.

He also said that ICAB and FRC will work together in future to strengthen the auditing system, which will help to expedite the development of the country by generating more revenue. ICAB President Muhammad Farooq said, DVS has already become quite acceptable to the business community and other regulatory bodies.

He said ICAB has provided trainings to CA firm representatives how to prepare effective DVS reports. It will make accounting system more acceptable and reliable, he commented.

"ICAB introduced this document verification system to curb malpractice of producing multiple financial statements and to establish transparency and accountability in the country's accounting system," said ICAB president.

In a presentation ICAB Vice President Muhammed Forkan Uddin explained how DVS works for authenticating the audited Financial Statements and ensure transparency of financial statements and accountability of the auditors.

ICAB President for 2021 Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, Council Member and Past President ICAB Kamrul Abedin also spoke on the occasion while Shubhashish Bose, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICAB made closing remarks.





