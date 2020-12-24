Video
Bhopal Railway sends 99 tractors to Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dec 23: Bhopal Railway for the fourth time, on Tuesday, has loaded 99 agriculture tractors 25 NMG in goods wagon for transportation to Benapole in Bangladesh.
The tractors were loaded in wagon at Mandideep. This is the fourth time that in history of Bhopal where tractors have been transported via freight trains to another country.
This helped Railways earn revenue of Rs 18.23 lakh. Bhopal Railway is continuously working towards business development by releasing attractive schemes for traders. Bhopal Railway is working towards goods trains for better transportation of essential commodities in India as well as neighbouring countries.
 Railway officials are contacting traders and businessmen for maximum usage of rail transportation.
Railway is making attractive schemes to lure traders.
The initiative of Bhopal Railway was also lauded by the Minister Piyush Goyal in his recent tweet.
Bhopal Railway has also formed business development group, including senior Railway officials.
Senior DCM Vijay Prakash said, "Main aim of forming business development group is to involve more businessmen, industrialist, commercial organisations, factories, production companies and marketing heads for maximum loading of goods in trains for further transportation.
This will help boost Railway transportation with maximum goods loading."
He said business development group will make efforts to bring new proposals for goods loading and easy transportation throughout country. Earlier, tractors were sent to Bangladesh on December 8, November 2 and October 2.
    -The Hitavada


