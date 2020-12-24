Video
Letter To the Editor

We want snatcher free Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Dear Sir
As soon as the sun went down in the west, the snatchers sat down to trap in the alleys of Rajshahi. As soon as the night was a little late, the attack was planned. In any case, there is no discount for pedestrians. This snatching has become a cause of unrest for the peace loving people of Rajshahi city.

Nothing important, including mobile phones, wallets and purses, is safe for pedestrians when they are alone in the middle of the day and night. Even at the Rajshahi railway station, if a passenger sits on the train and takes out the phone, the phone disappears in the eyes of a bird.

If the punishment of the real culprits can be ensured in the society then these crimes are bound to decrease. In addition to bringing these snatchers under appropriate punishment, it is also necessary to check whether there is any negligence on the part of the law enforcement agencies.

We seek the attention of the appropriate authorities to ensure the safe passage of the common man by freeing Rajshahi, from being looted.

Md Tamim Sifatullah
Rajshahi



