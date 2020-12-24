

Present in the twists and turns of past



Then you must go back to find out the reasons for the change. Sources of change can be found in the events that took place in history. The footprints of change are amid the rise and fall of time.



People are crazy now; people are terribly upset now. All around now is just a tide of instability. People around the world are now worried about the conventional state structure, social system, politics, and economy.



Most people now have slogans of distrust. People want change, but they do not know what kind of change they want.



From America to Europe, from Asia to the Middle East, people are now unhappy with the current world order. So now the rhythm is falling in the usual way. Like an air of change all around.



Change does not always mean something good. Many changes are backward. Many of the problems of today's angry world are on the way to history. If you look at how it came to be in today's time, you will see that its answer is in the last few centuries. The change is largely Europe-centric; the change is the capitalist market system, the change from the colonial period to the post-colonial period.



From the time Homo sapiens walked on both feet to the Stone Age, fire and the beginning of agriculture, people lived in the same structure for a long time. People were captives in the shackles of city, war, religion, trade of goods, etc. The invention of the printing press five hundred years ago, the birth of science from metaphysics to philosophy, opened people's eyes.



What has not changed in a thousand years, it has multiplied in a few decades. People were assured of liberation, learned to think independently, and the common man began to move thought from the centre of religion to the centre of his life.



Gradually capitalism, colonial occupation, and new tactics of exploitation were born. On the one hand he was assured of liberation; on the other hand a mountain of greed was formed. The reasons for today's crazy world are hidden in all these twists and turns.



At one time, people enslaved, imprisoned, and exploited for the sake of the community. Now the greed of the individual exploits the collective. Now the greed and profit of the individual increases their wealth by takes it away from the collective. The consequences of this greed and competition of the individual gradually destabilise the society, create inequality, create distrust towards each other, break the conventional structure and impose on the collective whatever is useful for its own interests.



The main revolution of the European Enlightenment was the creation of equal rights, equality of opportunity and opportunities for collective welfare among people from different walks of life through science, logic, and painting. But in the very first step of change, as the individual was shown the way out of the shackles of the collective, at the same time when the individual had the opportunity to influence powerfully many things together, the individual began to exploit the collective. The freedom that came in a person's life with liberation became his arbitrariness.



Now there is injustice all around, now there is inequality all around. In today's world, what one person has is not equal to what millions of people have together.



Eighty percent of the world's wealth is now controlled by only 1% of the world's population. The remaining ninety-nine percent of the people have only twenty percent of the wealth.



Over the last few centuries, greed for the cover of the capitalist system in the name of individual competition has ensnared many people in the name of change.



People want to get out of this system now. People now want to take the responsibility of justice in their own hands in protest of injustice. People now become exploiters themselves when they get a chance instead of being exploited. The fall of morality then runs with the fall of his rights.



Europe, which at one time shed the lightest on the changing world, must look back at its mistakes. Now it is necessary to reform its social system, to change the system of distribution of money, to create opportunities to listen to the voices of marginalised people. Then maybe this time will pass, the fire of anger will be extinguished by the air of peace.

Opurbo Chowdhury is a Physician

& Writer, based in England







The world is always changing, but many changes do not catch the eye immediately. Some changes are understood straight away, but most changes are understood after a while.Then you must go back to find out the reasons for the change. Sources of change can be found in the events that took place in history. The footprints of change are amid the rise and fall of time.People are crazy now; people are terribly upset now. All around now is just a tide of instability. People around the world are now worried about the conventional state structure, social system, politics, and economy.Most people now have slogans of distrust. People want change, but they do not know what kind of change they want.From America to Europe, from Asia to the Middle East, people are now unhappy with the current world order. So now the rhythm is falling in the usual way. Like an air of change all around.Change does not always mean something good. Many changes are backward. Many of the problems of today's angry world are on the way to history. If you look at how it came to be in today's time, you will see that its answer is in the last few centuries. The change is largely Europe-centric; the change is the capitalist market system, the change from the colonial period to the post-colonial period.From the time Homo sapiens walked on both feet to the Stone Age, fire and the beginning of agriculture, people lived in the same structure for a long time. People were captives in the shackles of city, war, religion, trade of goods, etc. The invention of the printing press five hundred years ago, the birth of science from metaphysics to philosophy, opened people's eyes.What has not changed in a thousand years, it has multiplied in a few decades. People were assured of liberation, learned to think independently, and the common man began to move thought from the centre of religion to the centre of his life.Gradually capitalism, colonial occupation, and new tactics of exploitation were born. On the one hand he was assured of liberation; on the other hand a mountain of greed was formed. The reasons for today's crazy world are hidden in all these twists and turns.At one time, people enslaved, imprisoned, and exploited for the sake of the community. Now the greed of the individual exploits the collective. Now the greed and profit of the individual increases their wealth by takes it away from the collective. The consequences of this greed and competition of the individual gradually destabilise the society, create inequality, create distrust towards each other, break the conventional structure and impose on the collective whatever is useful for its own interests.The main revolution of the European Enlightenment was the creation of equal rights, equality of opportunity and opportunities for collective welfare among people from different walks of life through science, logic, and painting. But in the very first step of change, as the individual was shown the way out of the shackles of the collective, at the same time when the individual had the opportunity to influence powerfully many things together, the individual began to exploit the collective. The freedom that came in a person's life with liberation became his arbitrariness.Now there is injustice all around, now there is inequality all around. In today's world, what one person has is not equal to what millions of people have together.Eighty percent of the world's wealth is now controlled by only 1% of the world's population. The remaining ninety-nine percent of the people have only twenty percent of the wealth.Over the last few centuries, greed for the cover of the capitalist system in the name of individual competition has ensnared many people in the name of change.People want to get out of this system now. People now want to take the responsibility of justice in their own hands in protest of injustice. People now become exploiters themselves when they get a chance instead of being exploited. The fall of morality then runs with the fall of his rights.Europe, which at one time shed the lightest on the changing world, must look back at its mistakes. Now it is necessary to reform its social system, to change the system of distribution of money, to create opportunities to listen to the voices of marginalised people. Then maybe this time will pass, the fire of anger will be extinguished by the air of peace.Opurbo Chowdhury is a Physician& Writer, based in England