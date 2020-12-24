Video
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Obesity: Silently causing social and psychological decay

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Sheikh Mohammad Abu Zafar

Globally, obesity is seen as a clinical condition and requires structured treatment following certain medical procedures. Obesity or morbid obesity can lead to multi-organ deterioration and cause high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, congestive heart failure and stroke. Other adverse impacts of obesity on human bodies are sleep apnea, low back pain, asthma and urinary stress incontinence. Prolonged obesity can sometimes leave irreversible damages on our bodies, which then can hardly be cured even after weight loss.

Sometimes exercise and diet become inadequate to fight diseases due to obesity. In such cases, bariatric surgery is often advised by health-experts as a remedy. The core purpose of bariatric surgery is to decrease food intake in a human body by interrupting the regular digestion process that helps nutrients to be absorbed.

In the case of clinical obesities, body mass index or BMI becomes a key determiner for deciding if a patient should consider undergoing bariatric surgery. A BMI of around 30-35 kg/m2, associated with other diseases is generally seen as critical, and upon nearing or exceeding 40 makes one mostly eligible for bariatric surgery.

There are various kinds of bariatric surgeries, depending on the severity of the patients' health condition, eating habits and other criteria. Laparoscopy is the modern method, compared to open surgeries, because it includes lesser cutting, hence induces lesser tissue damage.

A successful bariatric surgery followed by a healthy and regulated lifestyle and food habit can bring in multiple positive health recoveries. Depression, asthma, hypertension, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovarian syndrome, sleep apnea, stress urinary incontinence are some of the issues that have been reported to be cured after a successful bariatric surgery. Overall, the quality of life in 95 per cent of the patients has been reportedly improved after the surgery.

Statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that in the past 45 years, cases of obesity have tripled across the world. Over 650 million adults had been suffering from obesity, according to a study done in 2016. Confusing diet for nutrition, many people, especially the younger in Bangladesh, are now tending to develop habits of consuming junk foods and living irregular lifestyles. From 1980 to 2013, the obesity rate in adults of Bangladesh surged 10 per cent, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington. This is a concern that we ought to take seriously.

Raising health awareness and encouraging the practice of self-motivation can be the initial steps towards decreasing obesity. Undergoing critical medical procedures like bariatric and other surgeries comes with the post-operative risks. To avoid such outcomes, one has always to remember and abide by the rule that - prevention is better than cure.

(Disclaimer: "Any and all the Information provided in the article are independent views expressed by writer for general overview and educational purposes only.")
The writer is senior consultant
surgeon and coordinator, General
and Laparoscopic Surgery,
Evercare Hospital, Dhaka


