

When migration becomes a ‘transnational necessity’



Forced displacement or forced migration has caused millions of people around the world to be uprooted, including refugees, internally displaced persons, and migrants. One person is uprooted every 2 seconds. The Refugees are unable or unwilling to return because of a 'well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a political social group, or political opinion'. The Asylum seekers have to move across international borders in search of protection under the 1951 Refugee Convention, but whose claim for refugee status has not yet been determined.



The Internally Displaced Persons are forced or obliged to flee or to leave their homes or places of habitual residences, in particular as a result of or in order to avoid the effects of armed conflict, situations of generalized violence, violations of human rights or natural or human-made disasters, and who have not crossed an internationally recognized State border. The Development-induced displaced people are compelled to move as a result of policies and projects implemented to 'enhance' development. People displaced in this way are sometimes also referred to as 'oustees', 'involuntarily displaced' or 'involuntarily resettled'.



The Environmental and disaster-induced displaced population are also termed as 'environmental refugees' or 'disaster refugees', most of those displaced by environmental factors or disasters do not leave the borders of their homeland. This category includes people displaced as a result of natural disasters like floods, volcanoes, landslides, earthquakes, or environmental change like deforestation, desertification, land degradation, global warming and human-made disasters like industrial accidents and radioactivity. It is important to add about the Smuggled migrants, who are moved illegally for profit.



Smuggled migrants may include those who have been forcibly displaced as well as those who have left their homeland in search of better economic and social opportunities. The Trafficked people, who are moved by deception or coercion for the purposes of exploitation, cannot be excluded. The profit in trafficking people comes not from their movement, but from the sale of their sexual services or labour in the country of destination.



As of 2018, 70.8 million individuals have been forcibly displaced worldwide because of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations, per the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): Europe: 4.391 million; Middle East and North Africa: 2.739 million; Africa: 4.413 million; Asia and the Pacific: 3.831 million.



Some postmodern theorists assert that in the modern period of development of nationalism, "migration was simply the movement of people over national borders. It can also be further divided into legal and recorded or illegal and unrecorded migration or according to purpose, be it family reunion, tourism, work etc. or according to migration being voluntary or involuntary, like refugees, asylum seekers and modern slave trades." The rights and the recognition of each group differ. But this does not mean that the problem of global migration may be solved by tailor-made rules since we have to remember that migration is an integral part of global transformations.



They find that today we have global cities, in general, offering workable social and economic solutions to the problem of migration in their cities. Global transformations today are thinning this ethos, baring the concept of citizenry to the extent of making it skin deep only, to declining the unique sovereignty of the states over their citizens. In other words, the trend is that borders are less of a barrier to the free movement of people and that there are many more cosmopolitans scattered globally with fewer and weaker attachment to nation-states. The cosmopolitans and the progressive liberals within nation-states create a global community with relatively new traits such as global consciousness and global or regional political solidarity. Already a century ago, Dewey was the harbinger of this community.



As a matter of fact, 'a modern society is many societies more or less loosely connected'. Each household with its immediate extension of friends makes a society; the village or street group of playmates is a community; each business group, each club, is another. Passing beyond these more intimate groups, there is in a country like our own a variety of races, religious affiliations, economic divisions. Inside the modern city, in spite of its nominal unity, are probably more communities, more differing customs, traditions, aspirations and forms of control, than existed in an entire continent at an earlier epoch.



Futuristic theoreticians emphasize the criteria of the mutuality of interest, the open, changing and self-ordering frameworks of the political, social and economic spheres in global cities meet, to some extent, the new needs of the legal and illegal residents. The geo-strategists, maintains that 'cities rather than states are becoming the islands of governance on which the future world order will be built'.



This perspective is rather new. In urban techno bastions, this perspective of cities as centres of governance originates, to a great extent, from both the impact of global transformations and of global migration. Following this line of thought, it may be that, eventually, global cities will offer services and solutions to other cities in fields such as global migration, on line identity of their residents and regulatory oversight of national decrees in most aspects of life, social, economic and even political. In other words, cities may become platform managers and curators of ecosystems giving democracy a new turn, transparent, decentralized and organic. The bottom line is that global cities become the locomotive of future changes not only for other cities and for accommodating global migration, but also for corporations, countries and even unions.



As people on the move hope for a brighter future, some social and economic theorists offer solutions too. The relation between growing wealth and income inequality and finds that immigration boosts growth and, to some extent, reduces the economic gap between the rich and the poor because, he says, there is more income to share and distribute in a growing economy than in a shrinking one. Some theorists dissolve the consensus that the problem of global migration is degenerative. In other words, it interprets global migration as a force that expands the economy and acts against plutocracy that creates and widens income inequality. Global migration is a global problem to which global politics should provide solutions.



This new era has created challenges and opportunities for societies throughout the world. It also has served to underscore the clear linkage between migration and development, as well as the opportunities it provides for co-development, that is, the concerted improvement of economic and social conditions at both origin and destination. Migration draws increasing attention in the world nowadays. Mixed with elements of unforeseeability, emergency and complexity, the challenges and difficulties of international migration, require enhanced cooperation and collective action among countries and regions.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an educationist, author and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India







Today, more people than ever live in a country other than the one in which they were born. While many individuals migrate out of choice, the majority migrate out of necessity. In 2019, the number of migrants globally reached an estimated 272 million, 51 million more than in 2010. Migration is not escapism. Throughout human history, migration has been a courageous expression of the individual's will to overcome adversity and to live a better life. Today, globalization, together with advances in communications and transportation, has greatly increased the number of people, who have the desire and the capacity to move to other places. The 2020, December 18, theme of the International Migrants Day so remains: Reimagining Human Mobility. 