Cauliflower farming popular in Rajshahi



A cauliflower field in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

Due to favourable weather and careful cultivation, the region has got a good yield of the cauliflower.

Through its farming, many farmers have changed their lot. They are now busy harvesting the vegetable.

They have planted various high yielding varieties of winter cauliflower including Marble, White and Linza. By cultivating this cauliflower, each of them is earning Tk one lakh from per bigha of land.

A farmer Chhatahar Ali of Chuniapara Village in the upazila said, this time, they are getting good yield and expected price of the cauliflower. It has been sold at Tk 45 to 50 per kg from the field.

He also said, he has cultivated cauliflower in 1.5-bigha land this year spending about Tk 20,000, and has already sold the vegetable worth Tk 60,000. After the end of the season, he expects to sell cauliflower worth Tk 1.5 lakh from his land.

According to Durgapur Agriculture Office, this year's cauliflower farming target in eight unions and one municipality of the upazila was 865 hectares of land, but the target was exceeded.

The highest amount of cauliflowers has been cultivated in Joynagar, Kanpara, Chuniapara, Kolantia and Bajukhalsi areas of the upazila. Farmers are selling cauliflower from the field as the price is fair now.

Wholesalers from different places are coming here and buying these cauliflowers. By meeting the local demand, the cauliflowers are being sent to different places including Dhaka, Sylhet, Cumilla, Chattogram and Barishal.

Wholesale trader Fazel Hossen said he is sending two to three trucks of cauliflower to Cumilla, Narayanganj and Sylhet in every two days a week.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Moshiur Rahman said as it is a profitable crop, the agriculture department has been providing assistance and advice to the farmers in cultivating the cauliflower.

He also said farmers of the region have benefited immensely through its farming.

