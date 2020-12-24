Video
Home Countryside

Measles-Rubella campaign begins in Pirojpur District

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Dec 23: A press briefing on the National Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign-2020 was organised in the conference room of Civil Surgeon  office in the district town on Wednesday morning.  
CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Jaki presided over the meeting.
Measles-Rubella Campaign began here at municipality level on December 12 and at district level on December 19.  The campaign will continue till January 31 in 2021, said the CS.
Under the programme, children under the age of nine months to 10 years will take the vaccines.
A total of 2,30,056 children will be administered the vaccines at 4,932 centres in 52 unions and 174 wards of the district.
Medical Officer of the CS office Dr Maruf Monsur and Medical Officer (Surveillance and Monitoring) Dr Rezaul Haque, among others, spoke on the occasion.


