NETRAKONA, Dec 23: A speech-impaired man was crushed under train in the district town on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mokles Mia, 50, son of late Majid Talukdar, a resident of the town.

Local sources said a Mohanganj-bound intercity train hit Mokles at Satpai Rail Crossing at night while he was standing on the rail line. He died on the spot.

In-charge of Mohanganj GRP Police Outpost Samar Barua confirmed the incident.