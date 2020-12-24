Blankets distributed among cold-hit people in 5 districts



Bangladesh Coast Guard Patharghata Station in Barguna distributed blankets among 150 cold-hit families on Patharghata Govt Pilot KM High School ground on Wednesday. photo: observer

RANGAMATI: Sadar Army Zone of the district on Wednesday distributed blankets among 500 cold-hit people.

Rangamati Region Commander of Bangladesh Army Brigadier Iftekur Rahman handed over the blankets among the cold-hit poor people in the district town.

Rangamati Sadar Zone Commander Lt Col Rafiqul Islam and Major Mohiuddin Faruqi, among others, were present during the distribution.

TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Tazumuddin Station distributed blankets among 185 cold-hit poor families in the upazila of the district on Wednesday.

In association with Bidyanando Foundation, BCG members distributed the blankets among the helpless people at Tazumuddin Contingent Field.

Upazila Female Vice-chairman Fatema Begum Sazu, Tazumuddin Contingent Commander Md Asad and Tazumuddin Press Club President Rafiq Sadi, among others, were present during the distribution.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Blankets were distributed among 400 cold-hit people in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The blankets were distributed among them on Begum Rowshan Ara Academy Field at Baromari Bazar in the upazila.

Upazila Krishak League Joint Convener and Poragaon Union Parishad Chairman Hazi Azad Mia, Acting President of the unit of Awami League (AL) Fazal Haque and Juba League President Muraduzzaman Murad Mia, among others, were present at that time.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Ishwardi Upazila Parishad in the district distributed blankets among cold-hit poor people on Tuesday night.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Imrul Kayes handed over the blankets among over 100 cold-hit poor people in different areas of the upazila headquarter.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Touhiduln Islam and ICT Officer Masum Rana, among others, were also present during the distribution.

THAKURGAON: Blankets were distributed among 600 cold-hit poor people in the district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim distributed the blankets among the helpless people at Shaheed Mohammad Ali Stadium in the district town and different areas in Sadar Upazila.

Additional DC (General) Nur Kutubul Alam, Sadar UNO Abdullah-al-Mamun and Municipal Unit AL General Secretary Masudur Rahman Babu, among others, were also present during the distribution.







