Foot-and-mouth disease spreads alarmingly in Laxmipur

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 23: Foot-and-mouth disease of cattle in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district has turned almost alarming.

According to sources, in the last two months, more than 500 cattle-heads died of this disease in different areas of these upazilas. These included over 50 cows.

In this situation, dairy farm owners and common farmers are concerned of losing their means of surviving the situation.

By the beginning of November, the foot-and-mouth disease appeared in Janata Bazaar, Ashram, Char Kalakopa, Hajiganj, Char Pouragachha and Char Hassan-Hossain areas of the Ramgati Upazila. It also appeared in other areas of the Kamalnagar Upazila including Hajirhat, Char Falcon, Char Kaderia, Torabganj and Jagabandhu areas. Later, the disease gradually spreads.

In the Janata Bazaar area of the Ramgati Upazila, four cows of Md. Mahiuddin, 11 cows of Abdul Mannan, four cows of Amir Hossain, and five cows of Abduj Zaher of Char Doctor, three cows of Sakhawat of Karamatia, four cows of Bahar Uddin of Char Pourahachha and two ones of Khokan, and in Makalnagar Upazila, four cows of Helena Akter of Char Jangalia, three ones of Md. Sahid, five cows of Abdur Rahim of Torabganj, two ones of Khurshid Alam, five ones of Karim, two ones of Nasir and four cows of Md. Yasin and more animals in different areas died in the last one month.

Of these, 50 cows died suddenly, including one each of Amir Hossain, Emran, Zaher, Sahid, Helena, Nurunnabi, Bahar and Nasir. It has created panic among dairy owners and farmers.

Dairy farm owner Abduz Zaher said, there are 10 cows in his farm. Of these, five ones have been infected.

Few days after treating, one of these cows died.

He said, "Though vaccines was administered before one month, my cows did not get rid of the disease."

He informed, 100 cows in his area have been infected.

So, a panic is prevailing among the cow farmers.

Abdul Karim of Torabganj in the Kamalnagar Upazila said, in his farm, all of his five cows have been infected. These are now receiving treatment.

According to District Livestock office sources, there are 54 dairy farms in the Kamalnagar Upazila, 22 goat farms, eight sheap farms and 33 buffalo farms. There are around 40,000 cows, 11,000 goats, 1,500 sheaps and 1,300 buffaloes in these farms.

On the other hand, in Ramgati Upazila, there are 252 dairy farms, 31 goat farms, 35 sheap farms and 87 buffalo farms. In these farms, there are about 33,000 cows, 11,000 goats, 1,8000 sheaps and 4,000 buffaloes.

Kamalnagar Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, the foot disease increases at this time, every year. Despite appearances of this disease in different areas, they are in cautious to prevent its menace.

According to him, the foot-and-mouth disease is a viral disease of the cattle. Temperature rise in the animal is its unique symptom.

The disease causes wounds in tongue, teeth gum, and mouth and in the middle of foot. Red drooling gets shedding from the mouth as well as white foams. Infected animals cannot eat food. They fall weak gradually.

The rate of death of adult cows is low. But curing the infected calves is very difficult, he pointed out. He suggested keeping separate the calves from infected animals.

Wounds of the sick animals will be washed with potash and anti-septic blended water, he advised.

Ramgati Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Nazrul Islam said, for weather-related causes, this disease has appeared in different areas.

So far, more than 100 animals have been treated, and to prevent this disease, healthy animals are being vaccinated. In addition, owners of these animals are being provided with necessary advice, he added.







