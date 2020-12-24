Villagers build bridge on damaged road at Fulbari



Villagers made the bamboo bridge in Fulbari. photo: observer

Following this, the public communication suffered immensely.

Though the situation prevailed for long, none came to ease the sufferings of thousands of people. At last, villagers with self-service and -fund raised a bamboo bridge over the damaged part of the road.

Now, 25,000 to 30,000 people of Rangamati, Kagojipara, Aggram, Panchgram and Algar Char villages of Bhangamor Union, and Holokhana Village of Kurigram Sadar Upazila are using the road regularly.

A recent visit found people crossing over the bamboo bridge.

Locals including Ahat Ali, 50, Lavlu Mia, 35, and Rafiqul Islam, 40, said, though the first two-time floods damaged the road to a bit, people could commute by it. But, the fourth-time flood broke the road at the said point, snapping communication.

During raising the bridge, the local chairman came forward and helped them.

Chairman of Bhangamor Union Lutfar Rahman Babu said, "I went there and inspired the volunteers."











