Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:30 PM
Six nabbed with drugs in four districts

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six persons including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Thakurgaon, Kishoreganj, Munshiganj and Naogaon, in two days.  
THAKURGAON: Police detained two young men along with 90 bottles of phensedyl in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested persons are Firoz Ali, 28, and Jalal Uddin, 20.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in T&T Road area at night and detained them along with the contraband syrup.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranisankail Police Station (PS) SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man with 400 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.
The arrested person is Md Anarul, 28, son of late Ismail Chowhdury, a resident of Latibabad Purba Charpara Village in the upazila.
RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Latibabad Charpara area in the evening and arrested Anarul with the yaba tablets. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.
MUNSHIGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, detained two persons along with drugs from Sadar and Tongibari upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested persons are Mohammad Kawsar, 28, a resident of Nawpara area in Brahmanpara Upazila of Cumilla, and Shawon Milky, of Sukhbaspur Village in Sadar Upazila of Munshiganj.
Munshiganj DB Police OC Mozammel Haque said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Laxmiganj area in the district town at around 5pm and detained Kawsar along with 50 bottles of phensedyl.
In another drive, DB police members detained Shawon with 100 grams of hemp from Pikepara area in Tongibari Upazila.
Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with respective PSs in this connection, the OC added.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a local leader of BCL with 39 ample injections from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Monday night.
Arrested Md Masudur Rahman Faruq, 20, son Md Atwar Rahman Bidyut of of Birgram Village in the upazila, is the president of Dhamoirhat Government MC College Unit of BCL.
BGB-14 Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col SM Nadim Arefin Sumon, PSC, said a team of BGB led by Subedar Md Nowab Ali conducted a drive in Kagajkula border area under Alampur Union at around 10pm and detained him with the ample injections worth about Tk 2 lakh.


