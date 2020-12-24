Video
Home Countryside

Youth found dead in C’ganj

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 23: Police recovered the scattered body of a young man in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Meherul Nachol was the son of late Kabirul, a resident of Rajrampur Balugram area in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Gomostapur Police Station Dilip Kumar Das said Meherul went out of home on Sunday night, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted the body in a mango garden nearby the house in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


