Youth found dead in C’ganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 23: Police recovered the scattered body of a young man in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Meherul Nachol was the son of late Kabirul, a resident of Rajrampur Balugram area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Gomostapur Police Station Dilip Kumar Das said Meherul went out of home on Sunday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted the body in a mango garden nearby the house in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





