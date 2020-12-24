Potato production cost increases in Rajshahi



Farmers working on a potato field. photo: observer

According to field sources, about 90 per cent farming of potato has already been completed.

This year seed potato crisis has been created due to increased demand of consuming potato. Seed potato is being purchased at a soared price.

In addition, most of the farmers are cultivating potato in leased lands. Yet they have to take land lease at higher price compared to the last year's.

According to the data of Rajshahi Regional DAE (Department of Agriculture Extention), the potato farming land target for Rajshahi's agriculture zones- Naogaon, Natore and Chapainawabganj have been fixed at 57,677 hectres (ha). The production target has been fixed at 13,60,479 metric tons (MT).

In the last year, potato was cultivated in 58,676 ha. The production was 13,79,000 MT. This year's cultivation target is about 1,000 ha. But the production target has been cut by 18,521 MT compared to the last year's.

Yet agriculture office said, the production will exceed the target as farmers' interest has gone up.

In Rajshahi, 35,000 ha have been targetted for potato farming. The average production per hectare has been fixed at 26 MT. This year's demand of potato in Rajshahi is 86,271 MT. In Rajshahi farmers usually stockplie potato seed for the the next year. Also some public and private organisations grow seed potato.

According to data of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) in Rajshahi, BADC produces 36,000 MT of potato seeds across Bangladesh. For this year, 1,330 MT have been allocated for Rajshahi. These seeds reach the farmers through dealers.

There are three categories of potato seeds. A grade potato seed is selling at Tk 48 per kg, B grade at Tk 47 and C grade at Tk 48.

Growers said, with the increased number of potato growers, this year's potato farming cost increases compared to that of other years. This is because, land is being taken lease at higher price. Also the price of seed is higher.

There has appeared a syndicate which is manipulating the seed price, growers complained.

Potato grower Uzzal Hossain in Poba Upazila said, he prepared about five bighas for farming potato. But many have shiftted to potato cultivatin for fair price. And, he has cut down his farming land to two and half a bighas. He had own stock of seed for this year's farming. But for higher price, he has sold half of his stock. He sold his seed at Tk 58 per kg.

Potato grower Shafikul Islam Chhana of Pakuria Union in the Bagha Upazila said, he has taken preparation to cultivate potato in 40 bighas this year. Already, in 22 bighas, seeds have been planted.

Dealers' agent of Bagha Upazila Principal Samrul Hossain said, of 12 dealers in the upazila, all did not get potato seed. Dealers deposited money before one month for seed collections. Despite this, in getting seed they are facing hassle. So, growers are apprehending seed crisis due to supply-side crunch.

Deputy Director of BADC in Rajshahi Abdur Rahman said, this year the demand of seed potato is high.

Additional Director of Rajshahi region's DAE Siraju Islam said, so far, planting of potato has been done by half in Rajshahi region. Within few days, the planting will be finished. If there is no natural calamity, the production of potato will exceed the year's target.







