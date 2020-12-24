Video
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
India to approve AstraZeneca

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

NEW DELHI, Dec 23: India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker's vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials.
India, the world's biggest vaccine-making country, wants to start inoculating its citizens next month and is also considering emergency use authorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and local company Bharat Biotech.    -REUTERS



