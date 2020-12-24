Video
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Foreign News

Israel eyes fifth Muslim country

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JERUSALEM, Dec 23:  Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during US President Donald Trump's term, which ends next month, an Israeli minister said on Wednesday.
The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year, with Morocco hosting an Israeli-U.S. delegation on Tuesday to flesh out the upgrade in relations.
Asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on Jan 20, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told Ynet TV: "We are working in that direction." "There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord - a peace accord," he said.    -REUTERS


