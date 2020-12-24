Video
Three French police shot dead

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

SAINT-JUST, Dec 23: Three police officers were killed and a fourth wounded in central France on Wednesday by a gunman they confronted in response to a domestic violence call, the deadliest attack in years on French law enforcement outside of terrorism incidents.
The suspect, a 48-year-old man known to authorities for child custody disputes, was "discovered dead" several hours after fleeing the home in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just, a village of some 160 people south of the city of Clermont-Ferrand, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet. He gave no further details on how the man died, but said he was heading to the scene personally.
However a ministry source told AFP the suspect "was found dead in his vehicle, apparently a suicide." The man opened fire at two officers who arrived at the house shortly after midnight after being alerted to a reported domestic assault.    -AFP


