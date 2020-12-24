J&K local polls: Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Kashmir, BJP in Jammu

NEW DELHI, Dec 23: An alliance of political parties in Indian-administered Kashmir opposed to India's policies in the region has won a majority of seats in local elections, the first since New Delhi revoked the disputed region's semi-autonomous status last year.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration -- a grouping of mainstream J&K-based parties including rivals National Conference of Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) - has won more than 100 seats but the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 74 seats. The Congress has won 26 seats.

In the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls across 20 districts in J&K, the seven-party alliance, along with the Congress, has won in 13 districts. The BJP has won in six districts in Jammu.

Voting was held in 280 seats - 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory. Results have been declared for all but two seats. As expected, the alliance scored in Kashmir while the BJP won most seats in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the Farooq Abdullah-led alliance scored 72 seats, the BJP won three seats. While the alliance will take charge of 9 district councils, Srinagar district remains undecided as independents have won and it is unclear which way they will go. Independent candidates have emerged as big winners with 49 seats, which places them ahead of the Congress and the PDP.

In Jammu province, the BJP won 71 seats, scoring in Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Doda. The National Conference and Congress have won 45 seats, securing a victory in the Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. The BJP, after winning for the first time in Kashmir, said "the lotus has bloomed" in the Valley.

For the first time in the region, the two main regional political parties - the National Conference that has ruled most of the last seven decades in Kashmir and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti - had come together with other parties under PAGD to contest the elections.

The alliance, which aimed to keep BJP on the margins, works on the agenda of restoration of Kashmir's statehood and special status. The election is part of a process in which residents directly elect their village representatives, who then vote to form development councils for clusters of villages.






