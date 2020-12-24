Video
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:29 PM
Home Foreign News

Al Jazeera staff ‘hacked via Israeli spyware’

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NICOSIA, Dec 23: Dozens of Al Jazeera journalists were allegedly hacked with the help of spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group, cyber-security researchers say.
Details of the alleged hack targeting 36 members of staff, including TV anchors and executives, have been published in a report by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. It says a vulnerability in iPhone operating system software was used.
NSO Group has denied the allegation, saying it "lacks any evidence". Citizen Lab researchers say they concluded with "medium confidence" that two attackers who had spied on the phones of Al Jazeera journalists were doing so on behalf of the Saudi Arabian and UAE governments.
"The phones were compromised using an exploit chain that we call Kismet," the researchers write. In July 2020, Kismet was a "zero-day" attack - meaning Apple was supposedly unaware of the flaw - and it worked on at least iOS 13.5.1, and could hack Apple's iPhone 11, the latest model at the time.
The experts agreed to monitor the device's internet traffic, subsequently discovering data, which could have included sensitive material, was being sent clandestinely to a hostile server.
"We obtained logs from an iPhone 11 device inside Al-Jazeera networks while it was infected. Our analysis indicates that the (spyware) has a number of capabilities," Citizen Lab said in its report.
These included the interception of audio from the microphone -- both calls and ambient noise -- as well as images from the camera, the report said.
"In addition, we believe the implant can track device location, and access passwords and stored credentials," it added.
The attack targeted "36 personal phones belonging to journalists, producers, anchors, and executives at Al-Jazeera", Citizen Lab added.
Their report said the hack used Pegasus spyware developed by Israel's NSO Group.    -AFP


