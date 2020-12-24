Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Masks block 99.9pc of large Covid-linked droplets: Study

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

PARIS, Dec 23: Face masks reduce the risk of spreading large Covid-linked droplets when speaking or coughing by up to 99.9 percent, according to a lab experiment with mechanical mannequins and human subjects, researchers said Wednesday.
A woman standing two metres (yards) from a coughing man without a mask will be exposed to 10,000 times more such droplets than if he were wearing one, even if he is only 50 centimetres away, they reported in the journal Royal Society Open Science.
"There is no more doubt whatsoever that face masks can dramatically reduce the dispersion of potentially virus-laden droplets," senior author Ignazio Maria Viola, an expert in applied fluid dynamics at the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering, told AFP.
Large respiratory droplets -- which act like projectiles before being pulled toward the ground by gravity -- are thought to be the main driver of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, he noted.
Smaller ones, sometimes called aerosol droplets, can remain suspended in the air for longer periods.
"We continuously exhale a whole range of droplets, from micro-scale to millimetre-scale," Maria Viola said by phone.
"Some of the droplets will drop faster than others" depending on temperature, humidity and especially air speed, he said.
The study focused on particles larger than 170 microns in diameter -- roughly two to four times the width of a human hair.
Aerosol particles, which tend to follow currents in the air, are generally described as smaller than 20 or 30 microns.
Intermediate size droplets can behave either way, the study found.  
"If you wear a mask, you are mitigating the virus transmission by an order of magnitude -- 10 times less," Maria Viola said.
"In our study, for the larger droplets we measure, we're talking about 99.9 percent less."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India to approve AstraZeneca
Israel eyes fifth Muslim country
Three French police shot dead
Pushpa Kamal Dahal elected Nepal parliamentary leader
J&K local polls: Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Kashmir, BJP in Jammu
Al Jazeera staff ‘hacked via Israeli spyware’
Russia expects ‘nothing good’ from Biden
EU eases bans over UK virus strain


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft