Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:29 PM
647 marginalized women get financial support

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23: A total of 647 women from the less-income and marginalized families were given financial assistance worth Taka 64.70 lakh aimed at improving their living and livelihood condition.
Each of the recipients get Taka 10,000 as business help under the Livelihood Improvement of Urban Poor Communities (LIUPC) project at a function held at the conference hall of city bhaban on Tuesday afternoon.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing the LIUPC Project with financial support of DFID, Government of Bangladesh and UNDP for improving the living and livelihood condition of around 45,000 slum and marginal households in Rajshahi city.
RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Ltion distributed the cash support saying diversified steps were adopted to improve the living and livelihood condition of the slim and marginalized people in the city.
After taking advantage of the time-fitting and need-based measures, many of the marginalised people have already become self-reliant and social contributors, he said.
Many slum people have started living in brick-built houses leaving behind their thatched or mud-houses in Rajshahi city, he added.
Liton mention that the income inequality is increasing on one hand and the population is growing fast on the other hand.
"Due to hardship situation, many landless villagers are migrating to the city. While looking for livelihood and economic solvency, they're facing many crises. This is casting a negative impact on other city-dwellers," he added.


