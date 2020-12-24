Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Nasaâ€™s Mars rover and the â€˜seven minutes of terrorâ€™

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained a total of 16 Indian fishermen with a trawler 'FB Mangal Chandi-7' for illegally intruding into Bangladesh water in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. photo: observer

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained a total of 16 Indian fishermen with a trawler 'FB Mangal Chandi-7' for illegally intruding into Bangladesh water in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. photo: observer

The US space agency (Nasa) has released an animation showing how its one-tonne Perseverance rover will land on Mars on 18 February.
The robot is being sent to a crater called Jezero where it will search for evidence of past life. But to undertake this science, it must first touch down softly.
The sequence of manoeuvres needed to land on Mars is often referred to as the "seven minutes of terror" - and with good reason.
So much has to go right in a frighteningly short space of time or the arriving mission will dig a very big and very expensive new hole in the Red Planet.
With a distance on the day of 209 million km (130 million miles) between Earth and Mars, every moment and every movement you see in the animation has to be commanded by onboard computers.
It starts more than 100km above Mars where the Perseverance rover will encounter the first wisps of atmosphere.
In little more than 400 seconds, the descent system has to reduce this velocity to less than 1m/s at the surface. Most of the work is done by a heat shield.
As the capsule plunges deeper into the Martian air, it gets super-hot at more than 1,000C - but at the same time, the drag slows the fall dramatically. By the time the supersonic parachute deploys from the backshell of the capsule, the velocity has already been reduced to 1,200km/h.
Perseverance will ride the 21.5m-wide parachute for just over a minute, further scrubbing that entry speed.
At an altitude of 2km, and while moving at 100m/s - the Perseverance rover and its "Skycrane" separate from the backshell and fall away.
Eight rockets then ignite on the cradle to bring the rover into a hovering position just above the surface. Nylon cords are used to lower the multi-billion-dollar wheeled vehicle to the ground.
But that's still not quite it.
When Perseverance senses contact, it must immediately sever the cables or it will be dragged behind the crane as the cradle flies away to dispose of itself at a safe distance.
The sequence looks much the same as was used to put Nasa's last rover, Curiosity, on the surface of Mars 12 years ago. However, the navigation tools have been improved to put Perseverance down in an even more precisely defined landing zone.    —BBC


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Coast Guard detaines a total of 16 Indian fishermen
647 marginalized women get financial support
Nasaâ€™s Mars rover and the â€˜seven minutes of terrorâ€™
GTCL holds 27th annual general meeting (AGM)
BREB provides cent per cent electrification to 461 upazilas
BD's cigarette prices, tax structure far below standard
Online shopping boomed but many falling prey to fraudsters
Sargam Sanskritik Dal, a cultural organization, arranged a discussion


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold countryâ€™s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft