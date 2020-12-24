Video
Juve crash to first Serie A defeat of season

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

MILAN, DEC 23: Ten-man Juventus crashed to their first Serie A defeat of the season 3-0 at home against Fiorentina on Tuesday in a nightmare final game before Christmas.
The defeat came hours after the champions learned they must play the match against Napoli which was cancelled on October 4 after Napoli decided not to travel to Turin because of coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, Napoli won their appeal to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) after being handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction.
As a result Juventus, who had started the day with 27 points, finished it with 24.
Juventus are fourth, tied on points with Napoli and Roma, and seven points behind leaders AC Milan, who play Lazio on Wednesday.
"It's not a problem for us to play the Napoli game, but it seems unfair on the other teams who travelled, and perhaps lost points, with absences due to Covid," said Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.
"I'm more sorry for them than for us.
"What happened in the afternoon, however, must not be an excuse for the defeat. We started with the wrong attitude.    -AFP


