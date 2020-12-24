Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England cricketers exempt from UK travel ban, says Sri Lanka

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

COLOMBO, DEC 23: The England team will be allowed to fly to Sri Lanka despite flights from Britain being suspended because of a new coronavirus strain, the island's cricket authorities said Wednesday.
England are due to arrive in Sri Lanka on January 3 for two Tests played without spectators in Galle starting on January 14.
Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva told AFP the visitors would be tested for coronavirus before departure and on arrival, and would also have to undergo quarantine for 10-days in a "bio-secure bubble".
The team would travel to Sri Lanka on a chartered flight, he said.
"Our doctors have been talking to the England team's doctors and they are quite satisfied with the arrangements," de Silva said.
"Both teams are looking forward to the tournament."
Sri Lankan civil aviation authorities suspended all direct flights from Britain on Tuesday. Anyone who had visited Britain in the previous two weeks was also barred from entry.
Sri Lanka has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, but has still officially recorded a relatively low 38,000 cases with 183 deaths.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi passes Pele as top scorer in a single club
Juve crash to first Serie A defeat of season
Man City reach League Cup semis at Arsenal's expense
England cricketers exempt from UK travel ban, says Sri Lanka
Oshado Fernando recovering well
Navy, Army reach Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball final
Bio-secure environment could pose a challenge: Mominul
Australia's Lyon expects India fightback after drubbing


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft