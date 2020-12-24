

Oshado Fernando recovering well

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pretoria, he said, "Oshado has begun walking around the ground though the physio has not put him on run yet".

The 28-year-old right-hand batsman injured his ankle in the Dambulla Viiking's match against Kandy Tuskers in the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Before coming to South Africa, he was looked after by Paul Khoury, (the Sports Science & Medicine Manager, High Performance Centre : SLC), who is now on a Xmas vacation till January 5, 2021.

"Fernando's ankle mobility is considerably increased and is well looked after by our physio (Ajantha Wattegama), who is also helping him to strengthen the muscles in a gym here", de Mel added.

"We are hoping him to be able to bat within 2-3 days though he is to miss the first Test. He is likely to be available for the second Test but we are not sure now whether he would be selected to play".

The other good news : The results of all players and support staff members who gave 2nd PCR tests on Tuesday are found negative by Corona.

It was drizzling in Pretoria in the morning before players could leave for practice.







Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pretoria, he said, "Oshado has begun walking around the ground though the physio has not put him on run yet".The 28-year-old right-hand batsman injured his ankle in the Dambulla Viiking's match against Kandy Tuskers in the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).Before coming to South Africa, he was looked after by Paul Khoury, (the Sports Science & Medicine Manager, High Performance Centre : SLC), who is now on a Xmas vacation till January 5, 2021."Fernando's ankle mobility is considerably increased and is well looked after by our physio (Ajantha Wattegama), who is also helping him to strengthen the muscles in a gym here", de Mel added."We are hoping him to be able to bat within 2-3 days though he is to miss the first Test. He is likely to be available for the second Test but we are not sure now whether he would be selected to play".The other good news : The results of all players and support staff members who gave 2nd PCR tests on Tuesday are found negative by Corona.It was drizzling in Pretoria in the morning before players could leave for practice.