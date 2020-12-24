Navy, Army reach Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball final

Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Army reached to the final of Bangabandhu Victory Day Basketball tournament eliminating their respective rivals in the semifinals held on Wednesday at the Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city, said a Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) press release.

The final between the two sides will be held on Friday (December 25) at the same venue at 10 am with Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony after the final match.

In the day's first semifinal, group A champions Bangladesh Navy beat group B runners-up Dhumketu Club by 94-46 points after leading the first half by 52-23 points.

In the day's semifinal, Shamsuzzaman was the highest scorer with 35 points while Jamil supported him with 18 points for Navy. Rayem scored 23 points and Tahsin scored 8 points for Dhumketu.

In the day's second semifinal, group B champions Bangladesh Army defeated group A runners-up Joshefights Club by 87-52 points after dominating the first half by 46-25 points.

In the day's match, Wadud was the highest scorer with 19 points while Alim supported him with 14 points for Army. Ovi caged 19 points and Ibrahim supported him with 13 points for Joshefights.

Organised by BBF, the tournament is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the participation of six teams.



The participating teams:

Group A - Bangladesh Navy, Joshefights Club and Bangladesh Police.

Group B- Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force. -BSS





