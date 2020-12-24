Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Navy, Army reach Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball final

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Army reached to the final of Bangabandhu Victory Day Basketball tournament eliminating their respective rivals in the semifinals held on Wednesday at the Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city, said a Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) press release.
The final between the two sides will be held on Friday (December 25) at the same venue at 10 am with Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony after the final match.
In the day's first semifinal, group A champions Bangladesh Navy beat group B runners-up Dhumketu Club by 94-46 points after leading the first half by 52-23 points.
In the day's semifinal, Shamsuzzaman was the highest scorer with 35 points while Jamil supported him with 18 points for Navy. Rayem scored 23 points and Tahsin scored 8 points for Dhumketu.
In the day's second semifinal, group B champions Bangladesh Army defeated group A runners-up Joshefights Club by 87-52 points after dominating the first half by 46-25 points.
In the day's match, Wadud was the highest scorer with 19 points while Alim supported him with 14 points for Army. Ovi caged 19 points and Ibrahim supported him with 13 points for Joshefights.
Organised by BBF, the tournament is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the participation of six teams.

The participating teams:
Group A - Bangladesh Navy, Joshefights Club and Bangladesh Police.
Group B- Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi passes Pele as top scorer in a single club
Juve crash to first Serie A defeat of season
Man City reach League Cup semis at Arsenal's expense
England cricketers exempt from UK travel ban, says Sri Lanka
Oshado Fernando recovering well
Navy, Army reach Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball final
Bio-secure environment could pose a challenge: Mominul
Australia's Lyon expects India fightback after drubbing


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft