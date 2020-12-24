Bio-secure environment could pose a challenge: Mominul

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has said that the bio-secure environment during the scheduled home series against touring West Indies in January-February next year might pose a challenge for them.

The series consists of three ODIs and two Tests. The first two ODIs will be played in Dhaka while the last ODI and the first Test will be played in Chattogram, and the last Test will take place in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's last international match was in March this year against Zimbabwe at home. Since then, Tigers have been out of international cricket. The series against West Indies will be Bangladesh's first international series since the Covid-19 outbreak forced suspension of cricketing events.

The Bangladesh Test skipper has been recovering from a finger injury he had sustained during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He had to undergo surgery in UAE recently. Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, told the media that Mominul would fit before the Tests against West Indies.

"We've played some matches being in a bio-secure environment. But we've never played an international match in this situation. So, it might pose a challenge for me, and West Indies will be ahead of us in this regard because they've played a couple of series under the bio-secure bubble," Mominul told the media Tuesday.

"We don't know how it feels to play international cricket under a bio-secure bubble. So, it's tough for us to think about it now. We should focus on our game only, and as of now, we've to play taking the highest level of health security until a vaccine arrives," he added.

In their last Test series against New Zealand, West Indies suffered a 4-0 defeat. Mominul reckons that the previous setback of the opponent will not help them to get an expected result in the coming series.

"Those who are resuming cricket after Covid-19 are struggling. So, we've to think in a positive way. We've to face challenges in the upcoming series, and we should be focused on that," Mominul told the media. -UNB







