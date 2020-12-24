Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bio-secure environment could pose a challenge: Mominul

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has said that the bio-secure environment during the scheduled home series against touring West Indies in January-February next year might pose a challenge for them.
The series consists of three ODIs and two Tests. The first two ODIs will be played in Dhaka while the last ODI and the first Test will be played in Chattogram, and the last Test will take place in Dhaka.
Bangladesh's last international match was in March this year against Zimbabwe at home. Since then, Tigers have been out of international cricket. The series against West Indies will be Bangladesh's first international series since the Covid-19 outbreak forced suspension of cricketing events.
The Bangladesh Test skipper has been recovering from a finger injury he had sustained during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He had to undergo surgery in UAE recently. Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, told the media that Mominul would fit before the Tests against West Indies.
 "We've played some matches being in a bio-secure environment. But we've never played an international match in this situation. So, it might pose a challenge for me, and West Indies will be ahead of us in this regard because they've played a couple of series under the bio-secure bubble," Mominul told the media Tuesday.
"We don't know how it feels to play international cricket under a bio-secure bubble. So, it's tough for us to think about it now. We should focus on our game only, and as of now, we've to play taking the highest level of health security until a vaccine arrives," he added.
In their last Test series against New Zealand, West Indies suffered a 4-0 defeat. Mominul reckons that the previous setback of the opponent will not help them to get an expected result in the coming series.
"Those who are resuming cricket after Covid-19 are struggling. So, we've to think in a positive way. We've to face challenges in the upcoming series, and we should be focused on that," Mominul told the media.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi passes Pele as top scorer in a single club
Juve crash to first Serie A defeat of season
Man City reach League Cup semis at Arsenal's expense
England cricketers exempt from UK travel ban, says Sri Lanka
Oshado Fernando recovering well
Navy, Army reach Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball final
Bio-secure environment could pose a challenge: Mominul
Australia's Lyon expects India fightback after drubbing


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft