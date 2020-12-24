Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Federation Cup

Saif books 3-0 win in first match

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Saif Sporting Club's Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu celebrating his goal in the Walton Federation Cup match against Uttar Baridhara Club on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Saif Sporting Club's Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu celebrating his goal in the Walton Federation Cup match against Uttar Baridhara Club on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Saif Sporting Club booked a 3-0 win in its opening match of the season against Uttar Baridhara in the season's curtain raiser Federation Cup football 2020 on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The Saif boys dominated the match but the goal margin would be bigger if they had not missed a few chances. The first half was not easy for them as small fry Uttar Baridhara with a 5-3-2 formation made them sweat out before the short whistle.
The team apparently missed their star midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan who is set to play for I-League club Kolkata Mohammedan, on loan from Saif.
The fourth placer of BPL 2018-19 went ahead in the 49th minute following an own-goal of Uttar Baridhara's Egyptian defender Mahmoud Sayed who mistakenly put the ball home.
Their second goal came from an effort of Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu while the third goal was netted by local striker Foysal Ahmed Fahim in the 70th minute.
The newly appointed Belgian coach Paul Put certainly succeeded his first mission with the win on the day.
The Saif SC will play their next match against Brothers Union on 26th December while Uttar Baridhara will play their next match against Arambagh Krira Sangha on the same day.
On Thursday, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bangladesh Police Football Club will play the first match at 4:45 pm while Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Abahani will face off in the second match at 7:15 pm at the same venue.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi passes Pele as top scorer in a single club
Juve crash to first Serie A defeat of season
Man City reach League Cup semis at Arsenal's expense
England cricketers exempt from UK travel ban, says Sri Lanka
Oshado Fernando recovering well
Navy, Army reach Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball final
Bio-secure environment could pose a challenge: Mominul
Australia's Lyon expects India fightback after drubbing


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft