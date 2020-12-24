Saif books 3-0 win in first match



Saif Sporting Club's Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu celebrating his goal in the Walton Federation Cup match against Uttar Baridhara Club on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

The Saif boys dominated the match but the goal margin would be bigger if they had not missed a few chances. The first half was not easy for them as small fry Uttar Baridhara with a 5-3-2 formation made them sweat out before the short whistle.

The team apparently missed their star midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan who is set to play for I-League club Kolkata Mohammedan, on loan from Saif.

The fourth placer of BPL 2018-19 went ahead in the 49th minute following an own-goal of Uttar Baridhara's Egyptian defender Mahmoud Sayed who mistakenly put the ball home.

Their second goal came from an effort of Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu while the third goal was netted by local striker Foysal Ahmed Fahim in the 70th minute.

The newly appointed Belgian coach Paul Put certainly succeeded his first mission with the win on the day.

The Saif SC will play their next match against Brothers Union on 26th December while Uttar Baridhara will play their next match against Arambagh Krira Sangha on the same day.

On Thursday, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bangladesh Police Football Club will play the first match at 4:45 pm while Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Abahani will face off in the second match at 7:15 pm at the same venue.







