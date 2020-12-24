Video
Home Sports

Walton Federation Cup

Abahani, Mohammedan meeting in Dhaka Derby today

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
The famous rivalry between Dhaka Abahani and Mohammedan Sporting Club also called the Dhaka Derby is to take place today (Thursday) at 7:15 pm in the Federation Cup football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Dhaka Derby is one of the main attractions of Dhaka football. Whether it is a league or any other event, the two archrivals had successfully drawn the attention of the local football fans for a few decades.
During those matches, the Dhaka Stadium area and galleries would be flooded with hundreds and thousands of spectators. Besides, a tradition of clashes between the rival supporters was famous as well. The entire city could feel the vibe of the match ground as high-rise towers or buildings, throughout the city, would have one or more flags of these clubs during the match.
The matches between the two opponents, momentums before, in and after these matches and the craziness of supporters of the two are part and parcel of Bangladesh football history.
Unfortunately the good olden days had faded away and the Dhaka League which is called Bangladesh Premier League nowadays is failing to attract fans alike the past. To these days, a few thousand diehard supporters of the two clubs keep up to date with the matters of their favourite clubs and still show up at the galleries on the very derby match days. In reality, these few are keeping the arch rivalry alive now.
During the two teams last faced off in a match of Bangladesh Premier League in the fourth of March this year, Abahani defeated Mohammedan by 4-0 margin. However, Mohammedan had a same margin win over the opponent in the 2019 BPL on the 16th of July in 2019. The fans will be waiting to see what these two do this time.


