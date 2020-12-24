Six drug traders held with cocaine worth Tk 60cr

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, have detained six drug traders and seized two kilograms of cocaine from Jatrabari and Gulistan areas in the capital.

The detained persons are Sultan Hasan, 50, Md Hannan, 35, Uzzal, 28, Uday Das, 52, Sree Palash Dey, 58, and Firoz Alam Khan, 50.

RAB-10 Commander DIG Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the matter in a press briefing held at the RAB Media Centre at Karwan Bazar on Wednesday morning.

DIG Mahfuzur said on information, the RAB team detained three of them from Jatrabari's Konapara area on Tuesday evening and recovered 1 kg of cocaine from their possessions.

According to information gleaned from them, the RAB, later, raided Hotel Meghna in Gulistan and arrested three others with rest of the cocaine, said the RAB official.

The price of the seized cocaine is worth Tk 60 crore. During initial questioning, detained persons confessed that they are members of an international drug smuggling gang and have long been involved in the drug trade, he added.





