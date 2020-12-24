Video
Digital record room for land management in 21 dists

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The government has launched 'digital record room' in 21 districts to mitigate people's sufferings in getting land record documents.
From Wednesday, some 1,86,67,600 land Records of Rights (ROR) and 24 CS, SA, RS and Diara survey will be available in the digital record rooms.
People need to go to the DC office to collect a certified copy of ROR. Due to the innovation, people's pressure on the Deputy Commissioner's Office to collect the documents will be reduced.
Besides, there will be no more harassment of touts, according to the Land Ministry.
The districts are Dhaka, Faridpur, Narsingdi, Gopalganj, Tangail, Shariatpur, Kishoreganj, Madaripur, Narayanganj, Rajbari, Manikganj, Chattogram, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Rangpur and Sirajganj.
A total of 98,445 RORs have already been published under various Mouza-wise surveys. The Department of Land Records and Surveys, in collaboration with a2i, has set up record room.
While inaugurating digital record room through e-service for the citizen of 21 districts in the ministry conference room on Wednesday, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said the digital record room service would reduce harassment in collection of land RORs.
He said along with online ROR, the ministry is working to generate an online automated certified copy of the ROR. Hopefully, it would reduce people's sufferings.
He also informed that the digital record room would be introduced to all the districts by the next year.
Responding to a query on digital security, Saifuzzaman said, "We are working consciously on cyber security issues. The Public Security and ICT Department was asked to assist on the matter."
Head of the Land Service Digitization Monitoring Cell Md. Doulutuzzaman Khan delivered a presentation on the technology and progress of Digital Record Room.
Land Ministry Senior Secretary Muksodur Rahman Patwary, Director General of Land Record and Survey Department Taslimul Islam and Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Mostafizur Rahman also spoke at the programme while a2i Project Director Dr. Abdul Mannan and Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Asib Ahsan spoke throug zoom video conference software, among others.


