Thursday, 24 December, 2020
HC grants bail to mother for looking after children

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted bail to a mother for six months in a criminal case taking note of media reports that her two children were crying on lower court premises in Dhaka for their detained parents,
The court asked the authorities concerned to release Washima Akhtar (41) immediately from the jail custody. The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the bail order as a suo mutu move following media reports regarding the issue.
It also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the state to explain in four weeks why Md Tofail Ahmed (41), father of the children, and their mother Washima should not be granted bail in the case.
Supreme Court lawyers Moniruzzaman Asad, Mohammad Shishir Manir and Cumar Debul Dey brought the matter before the HC bench seeking necessary order.
Lawyer Shishir Manir told journalists that Momena Begum, grandmother of the children filed a case with the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on December 2 against her son-in-law Tofail Ahmed and daughter Washima on the charge of threatening and attempting to beat her (Momena). Tofail and Washima lived with their two children at the home of Momena Begum in Old Dhaka.
Following the case, the Metropolitan Magistrate issued an arrest warrant against Tofail and Washima in the case.
Later, on December 18, Bangshal police arrested Tofail and Washima and produced them to the magistrate who ordered sending them to jail rejecting their bail petition.
On December 22, the magistrate rejected their bail petition in the case and therefore, their children started crying on the court premises Wednesday.


