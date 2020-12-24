Acquittal of 3 death-row convicts stayed

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Wednesday stayed for eight weeks a High Court order that acquitted three death-row convicts in a case filed for abducting and killing a boy Hridoy Moni in Cox's Bazar.

Chamber Judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the state.

Lawyer Abdus Salam Mamun argued for accused Bahadur, Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir and Md Asad Uddin stood for accused Abdul Khaleque. State defence lawyer Sahnaj Haque appeared for absconding Shikkur Mia while deputy attorneys general (DAGs) Dr Md Bashir Ullah and Sahin Ahmed Khan represented the state.

On December 7, the HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin acquitted all the three accused who were sentenced to death by the District and Sessions Judge's Court, Cox''s Bazar in a case filed over abducting and killing a six-year-old boy in Cox's Bazar in 2013.

The death-row convicts are Abdul Khaleque, Bahadur Miah and Shukkur Mia. They were sentenced to death by the court in 2015.

The HC acquitted them as the charges brought against them could not be proved. Khaleque and Bahadur are now in the jail while Shukkur is absconding.

Md Hridoy, a six-year-old boy and a student of local Hazi Hasan Ali Govt Primary School, was abducted from Uttar Nunirchara area in Cox's Bazar while he was returning home from school on July 4 in 2013.

The kidnappers then phoned Hridoy's elder brother Md Yousuf, demanding Tk 3 lakh for his release.

On the following day, police recovered Hridoy's body from Kalatali Road area.

Later, Victim's father filed a murder a case with Cox's Bazar Model Police Station.





