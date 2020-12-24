Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hridoy murder

Acquittal of 3 death-row convicts stayed

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Wednesday stayed for eight weeks a High Court order that acquitted three death-row convicts in a case filed for abducting and killing a boy Hridoy Moni in Cox's Bazar.
Chamber Judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the state.
Lawyer Abdus Salam Mamun argued for accused Bahadur, Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir and Md Asad Uddin stood for accused Abdul Khaleque. State defence lawyer Sahnaj Haque appeared for absconding Shikkur Mia while deputy attorneys general (DAGs) Dr Md Bashir Ullah and Sahin Ahmed Khan represented the state.
On December 7, the HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin acquitted all the three accused who were sentenced to death by the District and Sessions Judge's Court, Cox''s Bazar in a case filed over abducting and killing a six-year-old boy in Cox's Bazar in 2013.
The death-row convicts are Abdul Khaleque, Bahadur Miah and Shukkur Mia. They were sentenced to death by the court in 2015.
The HC acquitted them as the charges brought against them could not be proved. Khaleque and Bahadur are now in the jail while Shukkur is absconding.
Md Hridoy, a six-year-old boy and a student of local Hazi Hasan Ali Govt Primary School, was abducted from Uttar Nunirchara area in Cox's Bazar while he was returning home from school on July 4 in 2013.
The kidnappers then phoned Hridoy's elder brother Md Yousuf, demanding Tk 3 lakh for his release.
On the following day, police recovered Hridoy's body from Kalatali Road area.
Later, Victim's father filed a murder a case with Cox's Bazar Model Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six drug traders held with cocaine worth Tk 60cr
Visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Digital record room for land management in 21 dists
HC grants bail to mother for looking after children
Acquittal of 3 death-row convicts stayed
Steps to be taken to curb air pollution, says Minister
Edible oil prices on rise in Khatunganj, Chaktai
PM donates Tk 50 lakh to Nat’l Press Club


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft