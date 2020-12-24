Steps to be taken to curb air pollution, says Minister

As air quality in Dhaka has drastically worsened with the arrival of winter, the government has decided to take steps to curb the level of air pollution.

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahabuddin disclosed this in an interview with UNB over the government's steps to reduce the air pollution in the mega city.

Letters have been sent to the two Dhaka city corporations with some directives to bring down the level of air pollution caused by construction work of roads, buildings and metro rail project," he said.

Shahabuddin said the government asked the two city corporations to spray water, on a regular basis, on the city roads.

Construction of big infrastructures in Dhaka has been the main culprit behind the rampant air pollution, the minister said, adding that brick kilns, road construction, black fumes from vehicles, construction work and wastes of the city corporations are also contributing to air pollution.

He said construction works across the city are responsible for producing both outdoor and indoor air pollution.

Shahabuddin stressed the need for coordinated measures for combating the air pollution in the city.










