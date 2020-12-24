Edible oil prices on rise in Khatunganj, Chaktai

CHATTOGRAM Dec 23: The prices of edible oil have marked a sharp rise in the wholesale as well as the retail markets across the country within a span of three months.

According to businessmen, soyabean oil is selling at Tk 4000 per 37 kg while the palm oil is selling at Tk 3600 per 37 kg in the wholesale markets at Khatunganj and Chaktai.

The market analysts told the Daily Observer that palm oil was sold at Tk 3300 per maund (37 Kg) in the last week, which is now selling at Tk 3600.

The sources further said Soyabean oil was sold at Tk 3700 per maund, which is now selling at Tk4000.

The businessmen claimed that Soyabean oil was sold for 2900 per maund three months back while the palm oil was sold for 2600 per maund in the same period.

But within three months, the prices of both palm oil and Soyabean increased to Tk 1000 per maund, which is created by the businessmen artificially, the market insiders alleged.

Local businessmen claimed that the prices have increased in the international market. They said Soyabean is now selling for $1020 per tonne while it was sold for $650 three months back. Palm oil is now selling for $930 per tonne while it was sold for $550 earlier.

Local businessmen have alleged that DO (Delivery Order) scandal at Khatunganj, the busiest business hub of the country, has badly affected the overall trade and commerce, particularly the edible oil maket in Khatunganj. According to Khatunganj businessmen, several industries usually sell products through their agents, distributing DO in advance, particularly the edible oil industries. It is alleged that a group of dishonest businessmen forming a special syndicate to purchase DO in excess. Sometimes, they keep it in stock without drawing for several days for enhancement of the prices.

Besides, a group of agents sells excess number of DOs to the businessmen and goes in hiding. During the last few years, this sort of practices has increased. During the current season, these ill practices have alarmingly increased. It is alleged that a good number of such agents went in hiding after selling a huge numbers of DOs costing more than billions of taka.

The total demand of edible oil in the country is 12 lakh tonnes annually. Of them,

8 lakh tonnes are palm oil and 4 lakh tonnes are is soyabean oil. Almost all the demand is met by the imported oil.

A total of 10 Vanaspati and Vegetable Oil refineries are producing the refined edible oil from the imported crude. The wholesale markets include Chaktai, Khatunganj and Pahartali markets while the retail markets include, Chawkbazar, Reazuddin Bazar, Kazir dewry, boxirhat, Bahadderhat, Karnaphuli market etc.





