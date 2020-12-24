Video
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
PM donates Tk 50 lakh to Nat’l Press Club

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday gave a special donation of Tk 50 lakh to the Jatiya Press Club in view of the Covid-19 situation.
PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim handed over a cheque for the amount to JPC president Saiful Alam and general secretary Farida Yasmin at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka in the afternoon.
Among others, PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam, deputy press secretaries KM Shakhawat Moon and Hasan Jahid Tusher and assistant press secretaries MM Emrul Kayas and Md Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu, were present.     -BSS


