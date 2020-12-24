Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sundarban Market

SC clears way for DSCC to demolish 34 illegal shops

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Wednesday cleared the way for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to demolish 34 shops of Sundarban Square Super Market at Fulbaria of Gulistan in the capital after staying the recent High Court status-quo order over the demolition process.
Chamber Judge Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed by DSCC Mayor challenging the High Court order.
Lawyer Mesbahur Rahman Shuvo appeared for the DSCC while Senior lawyer Fida M Kamal argued for the petitioners and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State.
DSCC lawyer Mesbahur Rahman told journalists that there was no bar to demolishing the illegal shops as the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division stayed the High Court status-quo order over the matter.
On December 17, the HC asked the DSCC to maintain status-quo over the demolition following a writ petition jointly filed by the owners of the shops.
The owners of the shop in the market challenged the demolition process conducting by DSCC mobile court, on December 17. When DSCC officials were going to start the demolition, they were resisted by the shopkeepers.
They also pelted brick chips from inside the market, targeting the DSCC team.
The shop owners and traders said the market committee allocated those to them for Tk 5 lakh to Tk 10 lakh each during the tenure of former south city mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.
The DSCC, under its new Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, has identified over 3,500 shops at 21 markets which were built illegally in space for toilets, basement and on corridors.
Later, the DSCC team managed to bring the situation under control and started the demolition around 1:40pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six drug traders held with cocaine worth Tk 60cr
Visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Digital record room for land management in 21 dists
HC grants bail to mother for looking after children
Acquittal of 3 death-row convicts stayed
Steps to be taken to curb air pollution, says Minister
Edible oil prices on rise in Khatunganj, Chaktai
PM donates Tk 50 lakh to Nat’l Press Club


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft