SC clears way for DSCC to demolish 34 illegal shops

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Wednesday cleared the way for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to demolish 34 shops of Sundarban Square Super Market at Fulbaria of Gulistan in the capital after staying the recent High Court status-quo order over the demolition process.

Chamber Judge Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed by DSCC Mayor challenging the High Court order.

Lawyer Mesbahur Rahman Shuvo appeared for the DSCC while Senior lawyer Fida M Kamal argued for the petitioners and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State.

DSCC lawyer Mesbahur Rahman told journalists that there was no bar to demolishing the illegal shops as the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division stayed the High Court status-quo order over the matter.

On December 17, the HC asked the DSCC to maintain status-quo over the demolition following a writ petition jointly filed by the owners of the shops.

The owners of the shop in the market challenged the demolition process conducting by DSCC mobile court, on December 17. When DSCC officials were going to start the demolition, they were resisted by the shopkeepers.

They also pelted brick chips from inside the market, targeting the DSCC team.

The shop owners and traders said the market committee allocated those to them for Tk 5 lakh to Tk 10 lakh each during the tenure of former south city mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.

The DSCC, under its new Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, has identified over 3,500 shops at 21 markets which were built illegally in space for toilets, basement and on corridors.

Later, the DSCC team managed to bring the situation under control and started the demolition around 1:40pm.







