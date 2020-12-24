Four bus terminals to be built around Dhaka

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam have said four inter-district bus terminals will be built around the capital to reduce traffic congestion and bring discipline in public transport services.

The two mayors told reporters after visiting Savar's Birulia Batulia Para and Hemayetput.

The proposed locations for four inter-district bus terminals are Batulia, Hemayetpur, Keraniganj, and Kanchpur. DSCC Mayor Taposh said, "Two terminals will be constructed in Hemayetpur and Birulia and we will begin work on the two sites on the basis of feasibility assessment."

"Dhaka dwellers will be benefited if we can start the work from next year," he added.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul said, "Currently, buses came from three districts in the capital's Mohakhali Bus Terminal, which cause traffic congestion there. We have visited Birulia Batulia Para and Hemayetpur areas. The city buses will be stationed at Gabtoli and inter-districts buses will be stationed in Hemayetpur."

"We will visit Keraniganj and Jatrabari to select sites for two other bus terminals," he said.

Mayor Atiq said "We want to bring all the transport companies under one umbrella and stop deadly bus competition on the roads.

"Buses from different districts will stop at designated bus terminals around Dhaka and only city buses will run inside the city" he said.

The two mayors said the Gabtoli, Mohakhali and Sayedabad bus terminals will be operated as city terminals.







